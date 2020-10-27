Europe to send modules, astronauts to NASA moon station

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency says it has agreed to provide several modules for NASA’s planned outpost around the moon. In return, ESA will get a chance to send European astronauts to the lunar orbiter, known as Artemis Gateway. ESA said Tuesday that the modules include the main habitat for astronauts visiting the Gateway and a facility that provides communications and refueling capability along with a window for the crew to observe the moon. The agency said it will receive “three flight opportunities for European astronauts to travel to and work on the Gateway” as part of the agreement. NASA aims to use the Gateway as a staging post for missions to the moon and eventually Mars.