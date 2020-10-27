Here’s why Ant Group is about to shatter IPO records

HONG KONG (AP) — Over a billion people in China use Alipay, a digital wallet, to do everything from making payments to online and offline stores, splitting restaurant bills with their friends, and managing their investments. The sheer scale of online financial technology in China, especially in cities that are going virtually cashless, has helped Alipay operator Ant Group become the most valuable fintech company in the world. Ant Group is poised to raise nearly $35 billion in the world’s largest share offering, surpassing the previous record set by Saudi Aramco’s $29 billion initial public offering. Ant’s shares will be listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and are expected to begin trading in November.