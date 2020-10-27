Insider Q&A: Google’s Annie Jean-Baptiste on inclusion

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — As the head of product inclusion at Google, Annie Jean-Baptiste works to help ensure that the company’s products — from photos to search to everything else — are built with everyone in mind. That includes women, underrepresented minorities, and people of different ages, abilities, geographic locations and economic status. Her new book, “Building For Everyone,” offers advice to other companies on inclusive design practices. This includes doing “adversarial testing” on products to make sure they appeal to a diverse customer base.