Iran summons French diplomat over Macron’s remarks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media says the country has summoned a French diplomat in protest at what it says is France’s support for the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. The report Tuesday by state TV said an Iranian official in the country’s Foreign Ministry told the French diplomat that Paris’ response to the killing was “unwise.” The Iranian official said it was regrettable that France was permitting hatred against Islam under the guise of support for freedom of expression, state TV reported. France’s response in the aftermath of a teacher’s beheading has sparked outrage in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and beyond.