Kind calls rally ‘reckless’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Congressman Ron Kind reacted to the visit Tuesday by the president stating that holding a large rally is reckless and disrespectful to the frontline workers fighting the pandemic.

"Now the president is coming in, one of the highest positivity rates in any state with hospitalizations and death rate skyrocketing in Wisconsin....he's coming in to do a large group gathering with none of the public health precautions being taken and that's wearing a little thin, too."

He also said that he thinks people in Wisconsin are tired of the constant chaos, the insults, and incivility.

Rep. Kind was also critical of trade wars which he says have been devastating to Upper Midwest family farmers and manufacturers.