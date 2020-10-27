Lawsuit demands California museum forfeit Thai artifacts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit demanding a San Francisco museum give up claims to two religious relics allegedly stolen from Thailand. The U.S. attorney’s office says a forfeiture complaint was filed Monday, demanding the Asian Art Museum forfeit claim to two 1,500-pound lintels. The government says they were looted and illegally taken to the U.S. The museum says it’s been negotiating since 2017 to return the items to Thailand and the lawsuit could delay the already lengthy legal process.