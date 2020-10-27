Long prison stint looms for defiant self-help guru

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-improvement guru whose organization, NXIVM, attracted millionaires and actresses among its adherents, faces sentencing Tuesday on convictions that he turned some followers into sex slaves branded with his initials. Keith Raniere is expected to get a lengthy prison term. Some ex-members of the group are expected to address the court at a hearing in Brooklyn. The court proceeding culminates several years of revelations about the organization, which charged thousands of dollars for invited-guests to attend self improvement courses. Those guests included Hollywood celebrities and others willing to endure humiliation and pledge obedience for Raniere’s vision of how to pursue perfection.