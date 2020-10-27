Man arrested for handgun theft from Rockland bar

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said a handgun stolen from a Rockland bar in September is recovered with the suspect now in custody.

The Vault Bar and Grill was broken into on September 8 according to the sheriff's office.

They estimated that around $5,000 in damage was done by the person who broke into the bar. The only thing taken in the burglary was a Ruger SR1911 .45 caliber handgun which was on display for a raffle.

Help from the public led to the arrest of Harley Kulp on October 23. The sheriff's office said that the handgun was recovered on Tuesday, October 27.

The handgun will be returned to the owners.