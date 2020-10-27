Minnesota reports 2,178 more COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 2,178 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Eighteen of the cases were reported in Winona County, MDH said.

Houston County had five and Fillmore County recorded three new cases on Tuesday.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 137,536 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 13,759 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 390 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 122,100 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported more than 14,800 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,724,320. About 1,791,688 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department said, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department also reported in Tuesday's update that 15 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Four of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,368 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,653 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 9,729 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,589 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

