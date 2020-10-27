One more wintry day before warming occurs

Watching for morning record temperatures. In La Crosse, the temperatures will have to drop to 17 degrees to tie the record set back in 1976. This is becoming unlikely with cloud cover overnight. But this will be monitored through the early morning.

Chilly

Today you will need to bundle up. Yet, it will feel warmer under an abundance of sunshine today. As the sun makes a full return it will make a significant dent in the snowfall from Sunday. It should melt most or all of the snow. With the emission of the snowmelt and a cooler air mass in the area, temperatures will be limited to the 30s today.

Tonight will be another night with widespread below freezing temperatures. But even with starting in the 20s tomorrow, there will be a turnaround in the temperatures.

Warming

Tomorrow will continue the sunshine but temperatures will take on warming. High temperatures will be slightly below average, but warmer than the first half of the week.

Thursday will include slightly more cloud cover due to a system passing to the south of Wisconsin. But temperatures will stay similar to what occurred on Wednesday.

This quiet, warming pattern sticks around into the weekend. A close eye will be watching a passing cold front Saturday night. Has trended to be a dry passing (no precipitation) but won’t rule out a small chance just yet.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett