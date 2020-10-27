People gather to watch president’s arrival

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As Air Force One touched down at the La Crosse Regional Airport, over one hundred people came out to watch the president arrive in the Coulee Region.

Some came to show support for President Donald Trump who made his second appearance in La Crosse County. His first stop was back in 2016 while he was campaigning for president.

"This was so important to us," said Charlotte DeBauche. "We're all Republicans. We're all there for Trump, and we just want to let people know with their signs and banners and that's how we support him."

Others held signs for Democratic Candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I came out to be a part of the process," said Joel Miller. "I believe in truth. I believe in kindness, and I believe people are more important than money, and I want my values and those values to be heard today."

But at the end of the day, some just simply wanted to witness this important moment in local history.

"[I'm excited] seeing the helicopter and all the big planes coming," said 8-year-old Shelbie Phelps.

The last time Air Force One landed at the La Crosse Regional Airport when former President Barack Obama visited in July 2015.