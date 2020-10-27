Police shoot and kill man after yelling at him to drop knife

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon as officers responded to a call for a person with a weapon. Police spokesperson Tanya Little said officers who arrived ordered the man to drop the knife, but he instead walked toward them. Both officers then fired several times. Video of the fatal confrontation posted on social media shows officers pointing their guns at the man, later identified as Walter Wallace, as he walks in the street and around a car. The man walks toward the officers as they back away from him in the street, guns still aimed at him. Both then fired several shots at the man and he collapsed.