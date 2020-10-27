Population of North Atlantic right whales dips again, to 366

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The population of an endangered species of whale that has been the focus of conservation efforts for decades has dipped to less than 370. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that the North Atlantic right whale numbers at only 366. That reflects the population as of January 2019. The previous estimate reflected January 2018 and was 412. The whales have struggled with poor reproduction and high mortality over the past decade. They are vulnerable to ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear. The whales were decimated during the commercial whaling era and have been a federally protected species since 1972.