President focusing on battleground states

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) President Trump holding rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin in one day.

He won those states in 2016.

And he's visiting just a week before the election, hoping to win them again.

Political analyst Anthony Chergosky says Wisconsin is particularly important because of the kind of voters who live in the state, particularly the western part of the state.

The reason - undecided voters.

At the moment, Joe Biden is leading in Wisconsin.

But political analyst Tim Dale says the polls look similar to 2016 when President Trump won.