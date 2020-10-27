President pledges “Red Wave,” free COVID-19 treatment in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Among a wide range of topics covered during his speech Tuesday, President Trump predicted a win that would eclipse his 2016 result while also pledging to make a COVID-19 treatment available for free.

At the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway Tuesday evening, the president's motorcade took a pair of laps before he spoke to a crowd filling the grandstands and part of the infield. President Trump used his remarks to rev up his supporters, promising to win the state and beyond on Nov. 3.

"You're going to see a giant red wave on Tuesday," said Mr. Trump. "You're going to see a red wave like they've never seen before, and they saw a very big one, I'll tell you what. They got a glimpse four years ago because that was--I remember they said, 'Where do these people come from? Where do they come from?' They're great Americans. They don't want anything. They just want that level playing field, and they came out and voted. And, this one's going to be bigger."

The president also struck a note of warning when talking about his opponent, saying toward the beginning of his remarks that the country would experience a "Biden shutdown" if the former vice president wins the election.

The Biden campaign responded with a statement today that reads in part:

"The Trump administration has admitted openly that they have given up trying to control this virus, and eight months into this pandemic, President Trump’s failures have yielded devastating results." -Danielle Melfi, Biden for President WI Director

During the event in West Salem, President Trump again talked about his own experience with COVID-19. In doing so, he made a campaign promise for the treatment he used.

"What we're doing is going to make the Regeneron, and Eli Lily has a similar antibody drug, and we're going to make that available to people who need it free," said Mr. Trump.

The president used the racetrack as a metaphor during the remarks, again saying the country is "turning the corner" in the fight against COVID-19. He said this on a day when the state set a new record high for positive tests.

President Trump also urged his supporters to vote at the polls or via in-person absentee and encourage their families, friends and coworkers to do the same. Already, an estimated 40% of La Crosse County voters have cast ballots in this election.

The campaign's communications director, Erin Perrine, who worked on Sen. Ron Johnson's 2010 campaign in La Crosse, told News 19 the Trump team is focused on holding the counties they won in 2016 and turn others, like La Crosse County, in their favor in 2020. Hillary Clinton won the county by about 10 points in 2016.