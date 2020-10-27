President Trump ignoring conventional wisdom

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The president is following a strategy that worked four years ago.

Will it work this time?

The strategy is a bit "curious" according to UW-La Crosse political analyst Tim Dale.

He says, the president doesn't seem to be all that interested in talking with swing voters.

The kind of voters who typically sway elections.

Instead, the president is following a plan that includes big rallies appealing to his base.

A strategy that worked in 2016.

But, that's not what other candidates have done in general elections according to Dale.

It's just the opposite of conventional wisdom.

But when something works as it did four years ago, Dale says the president tends to "stick with it."

The strategy of appealing to the people who already support him may appear out of place.

But Dale says, he believes in the rallies.