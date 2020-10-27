Qatar apologizes, investigates forced airport examinations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar has apologized after authorities forcibly examined female passengers from a Qatar Airways flight to Australia to try to identify who might have given birth to a newborn baby found abandoned at the airport earlier this month. Under pressure after Australia condemned the searches, Qatar’s government said it had begun an investigation into the treatment of the women from a Qatar Airways flight to Sydney. Qatar didn’t say how officials decided to perform invasive exams on the women. Human rights activists describe such examinations conducted under duress as equivalent to sexual assault.