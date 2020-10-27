Red River diversion opponents agree to settle complaints

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota and Minnesota residents who have been fighting plans for a Red River diversion channel around the Fargo-Moorhead area have agreed to a settlement with the public group managing the project. The agreement should end a federal lawsuit filed by upstream residents in 2013 and allow the $2.75 billion project to move forward. It was signed Monday by the Metro Flood Diversion Authority and several entities representing people who live south of north-flowing river. The agreement requires the diversion authority to provide compensation and flood prevention to political subdivisions located within Richland County in North Dakota and Wilkin County in Minnesota for potential impacts from the project. In turn, opponents agree to dismiss all challenges to the diversion.