Report: Dough company didn’t report tampering with screws

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A newspaper reports that a Maine company that produces pizza dough and is the focus of a tampering investigation received three complaints about screws in the dough that were never reported to the Food and Drug Administration. Scarborough-based It’ll Be Pizza produced the dough in which supermarket customers found razor blades in October. But there were three other incidents involving dough containing screws that were not reported as the company looked into the matter and ultimately chose to hire a private investigator. Those were disclosed after a Freedom of Access request by the Portland Press Herald.