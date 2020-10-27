Rwandan official: Genocide suspect arrested in Netherlands

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A Rwandan official says a man accused of participating in the country’s 1994 genocide has been arrested by authorities in the Netherlands. A Rwanda prosecution spokesman says his government had requested to have Joseph Mugenzi, a former banker, extradited back home to face trial over crimes related to the genocide. Authorities say the 71-year-old suspect is accused of playing a key role in the genocide in which over 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed by Hutu extremists.