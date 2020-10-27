Senator Tammy Baldwin calls President Trump a “very poor role model” following West Salem rally

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin weighed in on the President's visit to West Salem Tuesday, saying that Trump rallies have been rightly labeled, "super spreader events."

The Democratic Senator pointed to recent rallies in the state, where she said social distancing and mask guidelines were not observed.

She also said there's a "stark" difference between Trump rallies and events held by the Biden Campaign.

"When I see either Donald Trump or Mike Pence just flouting public health recommendations, not only do I think they put Wisconsinites at risk while in the state, but they're also serving as very poor role models. It shows just the utter lack of leadership and compassion for what Wisconsinites are going through," said Baldwin (D-WI).

Sen. Baldwin also said that the President did not appear to have a plan for handling the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said has hit Wisconsinites particularly hard.

She also said that the President's economic policies have overwhelmingly been bad for Wisconsin businesses.

"The economy he boasts about really wasn't being experienced in Wisconsin even before the pandemic struck. We've had a record number of farm bankruptcies in the state of Wisconsin, particularly among dairy farms that were so negatively impacted by Donald Trump's trade wars, and manufacturing was in decline even before the pandemic."

Sen. Balwin has been vocal about her support for Joe Biden. Officially throwing her support behind the Former Vice President back in April.