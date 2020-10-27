Sparse amount of Biden supporters near Trump rally in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Supporters of President Donald Trump were very visible at the La Crosse Speedway in West Salem, and at similar Trump campaign events, Joe Biden supporters have also had a sizable presence nearby. That was not the case on Tuesday.

Just outside the entrance to the Speedway there was a sparse group of people holding signs that read things like, 'He Lied = 226,000 Dead' and 'Dump Trump' as well as 'Hate Has No Home Here' and 'Black Lives Matter'.

One woman said she was disappointed to see such a large crowd inside the rally. "I thought it was really irresponsible for Trump to be holding these rallies, and yes -- I do realize I'm also here, but he continues to hold these rallies where most of his supporters are not wearing masks and especially with Wisconsin being one of the hardest-hit states. I'm really disappointed in my community," said Hannah Anderson who lives in West Salem.

Staffers at the La Crosse County Democratic office said they were not expecting to see a crowd of area Democrats surrounding the Speedway and it's because COVID-19 cases are surging in the Coulee Region and almost all organized activities, including things like canvassing, have been moved online.