Strong typhoon leaves 1 dead, 12 missing as it nears Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Typhoon Molave is roaring closer to Vietnam with destructive force and has left one villager dead and caused two boats with 12 fishermen to sink as the country braced for the most powerful storm in 20 years. A man died after winds of up to 93 miles per hour knocked him off his roof while trying to reinforce it in south-central Vietnam, where the typhoon is forecast to make landfall Wednesday. At least 40,000 people have been evacuated and airports, offices, factories and schools were shut down to prevent casualties. The prime minister has ordered provincial authorities to prepare to move up to 1.3 million people in regions lying on the typhoon’s path.