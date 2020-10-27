Supporters lined up early to see President Donald Trump

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - President Donald Trump's supporters lined up at the break of dawn and waited hours to see his speech at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway on Tuesday.

This was Carol Mahaffey's first rally. She said she was hoping the president would talk about the economy and helping rural communities.

"It's West Salem you know," Mahaffey said. "We're a smaller community. So just to be able to come here and be a small-town feel but have someone that can really shape our lives moving forward, it's awesome."

Mahaffey visited with her friend who has attended four Trump rallies. They said they felt safe and glad the president gives people the choice of whether or not to wear a mask.

Organizers did offer masks to people who attended the rally. Those attending were not practicing social distancing.