Taiwan says new arms purchases to boost credible defense

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says recent proposed purchases of U.S. missiles and other arms systems will boost the island’s ability to credibly defend itself, amid rising threats from China. The comments from a defense ministry spokesperson came after China said it would exact unspecified retaliation against companies that make weapons sold to Taiwan. The Trump administration also has notified Congress of plans for a sale of Harpoon missile systems to Taiwan. Companies facing potential sanctions include Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Boeing’s defense division. China has overwhelming military superiority, and Taiwan has struggled to show it is willing and capable of seeing to its own defense.