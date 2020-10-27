Turkey: US consulate employee receives 5-year jail term

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court has convicted a local employee of the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul of aiding a terrorist organization and sentenced him to five years and two months in prison. Turkey’s state-run news agency said the Istanbul court found Mete Canturk, a security officer at the Consulate, guilty Tuesday of “knowingly and willingly” helping U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen’s network. The Turkish government accuses Gulen of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016 and considers his network to be a terrorist organization. Gulen denies the accusation. The arrest of Canturk and two other local employees of U.S. missions in Turkey helped stoke tensions between Ankara and Washington.