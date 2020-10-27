 Skip to Content

Turkey: US consulate employee receives 5-year jail term

New
11:10 am National news from the Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court has convicted a local employee of the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul of aiding a terrorist organization and sentenced him to five years and two months in prison. Turkey’s state-run news agency said the Istanbul court found Mete Canturk, a security officer at the Consulate, guilty Tuesday of “knowingly and willingly” helping U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen’s network. The Turkish government accuses Gulen of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016 and considers his network to be a terrorist organization. Gulen denies the accusation. The arrest of Canturk and two other local employees of U.S. missions in Turkey helped stoke tensions between Ankara and Washington.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content