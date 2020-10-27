Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — More than 21 million voters across the U.S. have already cast ballots in person amid record-breaking early turnout. That option isn’t available to everyone. Connecticut, Mississippi, Missouri and New Hampshire are the only states that do not allow all voters to cast their ballot in person before Election Day. That is raising concerns about heavy crowds on Nov. 3 amid a renewed spread of the coronavirus. Some of those states are expanding absentee voting, and advocates hope that will lead to even more expansion of early voting options for future elections.