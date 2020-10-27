Warming trend is on the way.

The end of a cold snap…

Southwesterly winds have kicked in today, and they will deliver warmer air to the region. Highs were still well below average, but we will see 40s and 50s returning to the region. Readings today were mostly in the 30s.

A warming trend begins…

Highs for Wednesday will reach into the 40s to lower 50s, but a front will drop readings a bit for Thursday and Friday. The front will not bring any rain or snow, so we can enjoy plenty of sunshine this week.

Weekend warmth…

Highs on Saturday will warm into the 50s as a low pressure system brings a cold front. Once again, the front won’t bring rain or snow, but it will cool the highs on Sunday into the 30s and 40s.

Warming for next week…

By next week, even warmer weather will develop. We may even reach 60 degrees on Tuesday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden