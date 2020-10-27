Wisconsin Update: Record number of deaths, new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 64 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 5,262 positive tests, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The numbers are the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

220 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,350 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, the largest number since the pandemic began, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The number of patients is up 55 from the day prior, with 331 of them in the ICU.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 64 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,852 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

There have been 11,266 new negative tests since yesterday.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 158,158 or 78.7 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 53 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 21 of the 53 are in intensive care.

La Crosse County had 84 more cases according to the state's update on Tuesday. It is the highest number of new cases since September 25 when there were 108 new cases. According to DHS figures, here's how the cases broke down demographically:

0-9 - 8

10-19 - 14

20-29 - 24

30-39 - 12

40-49 - 6

50-59 - 8

60-69 - 6

70-79 - 4

80-89 - 2

90+ - 0

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 262 (+9) 3 Crawford 328 (+5) 0 Grant 1,833 (+24) 30 Jackson 472 (+8) 1 La Crosse 4,187 (+84) 21 (+0) Monroe 1,111 (+26) 4 Trempealeau 1,006 (+16) 2 Vernon 495 (+10) 3 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.