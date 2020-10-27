Woman injured in icy road crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Westby woman is hurt when her car goes off the road and overturns Monday morning.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said that around 6 a.m., a car driven by Lucy Lee Boisen, 19, was headed west on County SS just east of Viroqua when the vehicle hit a patch of ice while going around a curve.

The car went off the road and overturned.

The sheriff's office said that Boisen suffered a head injury in the crash. She was taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua tor treatment.