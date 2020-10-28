Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue visits Onalaska to speak to local Republicans

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue visited the La Crosse County Republican Party Headquarters to speak to local Republicans with just under a week until the election.

Over 50 local Republicans gathered at the headquarters Wednesday evening to listen to the former Governor of Georgia speak about the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin and this election.

Perdue spoke about what the Trump Administration has done over the last four years.

The Secretary urged people to get out and vote and get their family members and friends to do the same. He stressed the importance of this election while discussing his family and values and how they have shaped his views.

"These are real people in Wisconsin out in the rural parts of the state that understand the values that built this country and that's what President Trump understands," said Perdue. "He has a real affection and affinity for agriculture, as well as farmers, ranchers, but also builders and manufacturing here in Wisconsin. People take raw materials, they take their hands, their labor, their heart, and they make stuff out of it whether it's food or equipment for bettering our economy. He has a heart for the working person and I think those are the kind of policies that you'll see going forward that will benefit the working class of America."

Onalaska was one of several stops throughout the state Wednesday for Perdue.

Before Secretary Perdue spoke, those in attendance heard from Wisconsin 3rd District Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden.

Former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack explained that a Biden/Harris Administration would approach things differently.

"The Biden/Harris campaign has put forward a very aggressive and proactive plan to rebuild and revitalize the rural economy as we build back better from the pandemic," said Vilsack. "Once we control the pandemic, focusing on everything from better trade deals to creating new manufacturing opportunities with bio-based manufacturing to increasing income opportunities for farmers. Also expanding access to broadband and other infrastructure investments that are critically important to not only quality of life, but a functioning economy."

With less than a week until the election, candidates and supporters are making their last stops on the campaign trail.