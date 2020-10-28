Amazon launches Swedish site in 1st leg of Nordic expansion

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Online retailer Amazon has launched a website in Sweden as the first leg of a long-anticipated expansion into the tech-savvy Nordic region that is expected to have a major long-term impact on brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce. The American company headquartered in Seattle, Washington said Wednesday that Swedish customers can shop for more than 150 million products in 30 categories on amazon.se. Customers from Sweden and other Nordic countries have until now shopped on Amazon using the company’s German and U.K. sites. Nordic news outlets earlier reported that Amazon was building a logistics center west of Stockholm. Once the center is completed, the company is expected to launch local sites in Denmark, Finland and Norway.