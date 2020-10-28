An up and down weather pattern

A taste od warmth…

Southwest winds ahead of an advancing cold front has brought temporarily warmer temperatures this Wednesday. Unfortunately, colder readings will take over for Thursday and Friday. Highs today were in the 50s, but we will slip back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.

Changeable weekend temperatures…

Another strong front will move in for Halloween Saturday and push afternoon highs into the 50s, but a big cool down will affect Sunday. Strong west to northwest winds will gust to over 30 mph and highs will fall back into the 30s to lower 40s. The cold front will drop any rain and/or snow to our north.

Warming trend for next week…

We will settle into a warmer pattern next week, and highs will move into the 50s and even 60s will return for a time. Dry weather is likely well into the week, too..

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden