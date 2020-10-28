As virus surges in Wisconsin, GOP leader open to more aid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Deaths from the coronavirus are nearing 1,900 in Wisconsin, as an outbreak on the University of Wisconsin football team caused it to cancel an upcoming game and a new poll showed continued concerns about the virus heading into next week’s election. Meanwhile, as the approval rating for the Republican-controlled Legislature plummets and Election Day nears, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he would be open to passing a second coronavirus aid package. Wisconsin hit record highs for new cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Tuesday. The numbers were high again Wednesday but short of new records,