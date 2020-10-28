Breonna Taylor grand jurors: Officers deserved more charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man who served on the Breonna Taylor grand jury says he felt police actions on the night of her death were “criminal.” But he said prosecutors didn’t give them the chance to explore charges related to her shooting death by officers. Two grand jurors, one white and one African American, have spoken out about the grand jury proceedings through statements but have remained anonymous. They told CBS “This Morning” in an interview Wednesday that many on the panel felt that other charges could have been pursued against the officers.