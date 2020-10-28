Carmakers FCA and PSA confirm progress toward full merger

MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot have confirmed progress toward their full merger to create the globe’s fourth-largest carmaker. Completion is expected by the end of March 2021. The boards of the two companies on Tuesday signed cross-border terms of the deal that will allow Groupe PSA to sell a small stake in the French automotive supplier Faurecia, in a bid to facilitate regulatory approval. PSA currently holds a 46% stake and will dispose of around 7%. The merger of the Italian-American car company with its French rival, agreed last year, is aimed at creating a carmaker with the scale to confront the challenges of stricter emissions regulations and the transition to new driving technologies. The new company will be called Stellantis.