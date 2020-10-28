COVID-19 and Halloween

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - COVID-19 has changed just about every aspect of this year, including the way we celebrate holidays. With Halloween coming up this Saturday, experts at Gundersen Health System want you to know that you can still trick or treat safely.

If you choose to still participate in Halloween, here are some tips. For everyone's protection, Infection Preventionist Megan Meller says both trick or treaters and adults should:

Wear a cloth mask, yes, even if it doesn't match your costume. Meller said that masks or coverings that come with costumes do not suffice.

Keep your distance from others while stopping at homes. Meller said wait for the people in front of you to leave a residence before you walk up.

Sanitize hands often and keep a bottle with you while you're out.

"We can still have fun this Halloween, we can still enjoy the holiday. COVID is not going to take that from us. We just need to make some modifications to what we would normally do," said Meller. "I grew up here in Wisconsin and you know it's Halloween in Wisconsin when you have to decide to design a costume around a snowsuit and in this case it might be designing your costume around a mask."

If you're passing out candy at your residence, here are some other tips.

Pass out candy outside, or set up a station for kids to grab their own treats.

Offer only individually wrapped items.

Wear a mask as well.

Sanitize and wash your hands often throughout the evening.

Meller also discourages any sort of house or dinner parties with large groups of people.

