Crosby Jr. pleads not guilty to all charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 20-year Ronald Crosby Jr. pleaded not guilty to all felony and misdemeanor charges on Wednesday morning.

The La Crosse man is charged with strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse, and bail jumping. He also has several outstanding charges.

Crosby Jr. remains in jail on a $10,000 cash bond. His next court date has not been set.

Crosby also has previous convictions for drug possession, sexual assault, and battery.

