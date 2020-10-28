Detroit-area councilman accused of handcuffing Trump critic

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are pursuing misdemeanor charges against a City Council member in the Detroit suburb of Warren. Eddie Kabacinski is accused of handcuffing a woman who placed Black Lives Matter stickers on President Donald Trump campaign signs. Eastpointe police say the complaint against Kabacinski will be signed after prosecutors gave approval. He’s accused of handcuffing a 24-year-old woman at an Oct. 14 Trump rally in Eastpointe. She sprayed him with toy aerosol string when he chased and caught her. He has said the woman was disturbing the peace with the stickers and that he had authority as a former military police officer to detain her.