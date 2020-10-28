Diane di Prima, Beat poet and activist, dead at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Diane di Prima, a poet, activist and teacher who was one of the last surviving members of the Beats and one of the few women writers in the Beat movement, has died at age 86. Di Prima’s many works included her multi-part poem “Loba,” referred to at times as a feminist counterpart to Allen Ginsberg’s “Howl!” and her fictionalized and explicit “Memoirs of a Beatnik.” During The Band’s farewell concert in 1976 at San Francisco’s Fillmore Theater, the basis for Martin Scorsese’s documentary “The Last Waltz,” she recited three poems.