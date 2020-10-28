Drive-thru raffle shifts effort of annual iFeed event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Area high school students involved in Rotary Interact clubs are still finding a way to come together for those in need. This time, however, they're also keeping their distance.

Interact members at seven area high schools plan to host a “drive-thru” fundraiser at their schools on Thursday evening in lieu of the annual iFeed event.

“I’d say just being able to connect the community and be able to help who needs it is a huge thing for us,” said Isaac Killilea, the Vice President of the Onalaska Interact Club. “Obviously iFeed is a huge way to do that both internationally and in the community. By doing so with this event, we’re still connecting the community together and still doing as much as possible.”

The iFeed event typically brings together dozens of volunteers in teams to pack meals for people in other parts of the world, while also collecting food and funds for local pantries. Last year, they collected nearly 35,000 items. Without the packing element this year, the students involved hope the community will step up even more for their fellow community members in need.

“It’s really difficult to do things at this time,” said Central Interact Club member Hailey Constanti. “I think it’s really important that Rotary is setting up volunteer experiences to still be able to help people.”

People can participate in the raffle fundraiser by driving up to the following schools from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29:

La Crosse Central High School

La Crosse Logan High School

La Crosse Aquinas High School

Onalaska High School

Holmen High School

West Salem High School

Caledonia High School

Raffle tickets cost $20 for a pack of 20. The tickets are not sold individually. Prizes include gift cards to area businesses, snowshoes, a kayak and an iPad. All proceeds go toward purchasing food for local pantries.