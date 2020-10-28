Ex-cop who shot Black man gets probation on unrelated charge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A white former South Bend police officer whose fatal shooting of a Black man roiled then-Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a charge related to an earlier on-duty sexual encounter. Forty-four-year-old Ryan O’Neill was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation after pleading guilty to ghost employment for a paid sex act with a woman while he was on duty in May 2019. That sexual encounter was uncovered by a special prosecutor who found in March that O’Neill’s fatal June 2019 shooting of 54-year-old Eric Logan was justified.