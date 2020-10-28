FanDuel to open sports book in Bally’s Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The online sports betting company FanDuel will open an in-person sports book at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City once the casino’s sale to a Rhode Island company is finalized. When that happens, all nine Atlantic City casinos will have on-location sports books as New Jersey vies for the national lead in the fast-growing sports betting industry. FanDuel told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it has plans for a temporary sports betting facility in the casino before the end of the year, and will build a permanent sports book on the center of the casino floor next spring.