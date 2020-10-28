Growing area with rural roots a window into swing state Ohio

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is again up for grabs in the presidential election. But only a handful of the state’s counties have reliably gotten the outcome right going back over many decades. Wood County in Ohio’s northwest corner sits just south of Toledo and is a mix of suburbs and farm communities. Only once since 1964 has it not picked the presidential winner. It’s also just one of nine counties in the state that flipped for President Donald Trump after backing Democrat Barack Obama in the previous two elections. This year both parties believe the perennial swing county is trending their way.