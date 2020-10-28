Gun-wielding St. Louis couple seek prosecutor’s removal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple facing felony charges for waving guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home will be in court Wednesday asking a judge to remove the city’s top prosecutor from the case. A grand jury earlier this month indicted Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering. The effort to disqualify Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, contends that her prosecution is politically motivated. The McCloskeys have become celebrities in conservative circles. They’ve been in contact with Republican President Donald Trump and spoke on video at the opening night of the Republican National Convention.