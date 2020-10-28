How to safely remove wildlife from your home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wintertime means people start turning up the fireplace and making their homes nice and cozy, but some unwanted guests could also be making themselves comfortable in people's homes.



James Deboer, the Chief Operation Officer for Deboer Pest Control, said the most common wildlife that creeps into the homes of Wisconsinites are, bats, raccoons, mice, rats, and squirrels.

Deboer said if you encounter an animal in your home, the best way to keep you and your family safe is to call a pest control expert. He said the reason being is to avoid injury to yourself and the animal. He also mentioned that the most common animal locals find in their homes are squirrels.

Deboer said his company uses a "squilinator" trap, which can catch up to 30 squirrels at once. He said this ensures that if there is a family of squirrels in an attic, they can be captured together and then released together.

"You don't want to separate the family of animals from their young if they find their way in your home. If the family is captured together, they can be released together so that they can be a family, just not your home," Deboer said. "People need to understand that animals are just naturally smart, their instincts take over, they know winter is coming and that they have to seek shelter to survive."

Deboer said the traps his company uses do not harm the animals, and once the animal is captured, it is released and freed back into their natural environment. His company also specializes in winterizing homes to prevent animals from entering.