In-person theatre show opening in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Sparta Theatre & Arts Guild has a show opening Friday, October 30th. It's called, "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," and it will be performed before an in-person audience.

The theatre is hoping the community will show their support by attending the production, as COVID restrictions have taken a toll on the theatre and its performers.

The play will run two weekends, with 6 showings. Friday's opening show will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.satag.org.