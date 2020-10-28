India holds first major state elections since pandemic

PATNA, India (AP) — Voting has begun in India’s third-largest state of Bihar, the first major election in the country since the pandemic and a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity as he faces criticism on many fronts. India has registered nearly 8 million confirmed coronavirus cases, behind only the United States, even as daily infections have fallen by about half and deaths by about a third in recent weeks. The eastern Bihar state, with a population of 122 million people, has reported more than 200,000 cases and there are concerns over a surge in infections during the elections. Initially, political campaigning was replaced with virtual rallies, but soon political parties drew tens of thousands of largely bare-faced supporters.