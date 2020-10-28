La Crosse Police give tips on how to stop “porch pirates”

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police have seen a recent increase in stolen packages.

Law enforcement believes this increase has something to do with the pandemic, that people have more time on their hands to make online purchases.

Dustin Darling, with La Crosse Police, said there are several ways to prevent porch pirates. One is to provide specific delivery time instructions, leave a note to the carrier provider to leave the package at near a particular location by the residence, and lastly, as a friend or neighbor to look out for the box and ask them to hold it.

"With our camera registration program that we have here in the city, we would like people to register," Darling said. "The camera registration program helps us investigate simple things like packaged thefts. It gives us a chance to view any video footages to help with the investigation."

You can learn more tips on stopping porch pirates here and more about the camera registration program with La Crosse PD.