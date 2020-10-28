La Crosse Police identify the person found deceased in a burning garage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police identify a La Crosse man as the person found dead inside a burning garage on Sunday morning.

The La Crosse Police and Fire departments were called to a fire inside a detached garage at 924 Caledonia Street around 3:45 p.m. October 25. When firefighters entered the garage, they found the body inside.

The victim is identified as Joshua E. Rieks, 39.

A statement from the police department said that an autopsy was done on Rieks. As of Wednesday afternoon, the cause of death is still unknown.

The statement said that they continue to investigate the the circumstances surrounding the incident.